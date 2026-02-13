Gov. Green cancels National Governors Association trip, reaffirms full transparency in ongoing investigation

Gov. Josh Green has canceled his trip to the National Governors Association meeting, reaffirming his full transparency and expediency in an ongoing investigation.

“Governors convene in Washington, D.C. each February, hosted by the National Governors Association. This annual winter meeting is important to the collaborative work I do on behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi,” Green said in a statement on Thursday.

“However,” he said, “in light of recent events and to ensure steady leadership for our state during this time, I have canceled out-of-state travel for this month, including my attendance at this long-planned conference.”

Green reiterated his stance that accountability is essential. “No one gets a free pass,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are in an active phase of this effort led by our Attorney General and I want to see all of the facts released to the people of our state as expeditiously as possible. This needs to be resolved for the good of our public trust,” said Green.

The governor did not specify what the investigation entailed, and his office could not confirm details for clarity, but referred questions to the Attorney General, who is lead on the investigation. Today, the AG’s office held a press conference related to an ongoing investigation into possible public corruption.