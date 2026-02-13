Hawaiʻi Attorney General addresses ongoing investigation into possible public corruption

Stream of the press briefing is posted online here.

The Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General held a press briefing on Friday to address an ongoing investigation into possible public corruption.

It’s been a little over three weeks since federal authorities informed state officials that they would provide to the attorney general evidence concerning an alleged incident involving an unnamed “influential state legislator” who is alleged to have accepted approximately $35,000 in funds.

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez provided an overview of where the investigation is at now, the nature of the investigation, and the team working on it, with the caveat that, “because this is an ongoing investigation, I am limited in what I can address… For the questions that I can answer, I will. For those that I cannot explain why not,” she said.

Background on investigation into ‘Influential state legislator’

As a background, in February 2022, former State Rep. Ty Cullen pled guilty to and was convicted of Honest Services Wire Fraud. That case was initiated by the US attorney for the District of Hawaiʻi.

Federal investigations also led to the 2022 conviction of former lawmaker, J. Kalani English for Honest Services Wire Fraud.

In a sealed federal motion, the US attorney emphasized Cullen’s cooperation with the government. That motion presented two sentences, which AG Lopez said are of interest to everyone:

“On Jan. 20, 2022, Cullen met with the same subject of the investigation, along with an influential state legislator, and recorded a conversation that provided further helpful information to the investigative team. During the meeting, the subject provided the state legislator with approximately $35,000 in funds that were purportedly to be used in an existing campaign.”

Lopez said the initiation of the investigation was only possible after she came to an agreement in January of this year with US Attorney Ken Sorenson—that the US attorney would transfer his evidence to the Hawaiʻi AG’s Department for investigation. Prior to that, the US attorney did not offer evidence to the state, and had informed the Hawaiʻi AG that a parallel investigation would interfere with his own.

In getting the case transferred to state jurisdiction, the Hawaiʻi AG is now in receipt of that evidence.

When asked to comment on recent media reports regarding the investigation, Lopez she is unable to respond and noted that individuals have made their own statement.

“As I said earlier, I’m not going to share any, names or any details of the evidence that we have,” according to Lopez.

In recent media reports, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke reportedly acknowledged that she might be the “influential state legislator” cited in federal court documents, but she told media outlets that checks were returned after charges were filed against former State Rep. Ty Cullen.

In a Feb. 10, 2026 Honolulu Star Advertiser report, Luke said, “The facts are ‘very confusing’ and ‘don’t line up,’ … ‘But at the same time you still got to wonder.'”

Lopez was also asked if she could speak to the line of succession if the lieutenant governor was no longer in that position.

“I can be very clear. I will not accept that position. If the Senate and the House don’t want it and it comes to me, I will say I don’t want it either,” Lopez said.

Criminal Investigation, respecting basic principles

“This is a criminal investigation,” said Lopez. “If a crime has been committed, I will prosecute it to the fullest extent of the law. Because this is a criminal investigation, and criminal investigations could lead to trial with criminal penalties, the Constitution is essential in my thinking, as it should be for everyone.”

In taking an oath as the chief legal officer of the State of Hawaiʻi, Lopez noted that she is bound by duty to promote and respect basic principles—the right against unreasonable search and seizure, the right to a jury trial, the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, the right against self-incrimination and other foundational rights.

Lopez explained further saying, “Defendants are entitled to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence. By legal and ethical duties demands that this investigation be done by the book. It is for this reason that today I can’t answer questions that people are asking for answers of. I cannot name names. I cannot tell you what evidence we received, and I can’t tell you whether or not a crime was committed.”

She said revealing this information could jeopardize not only the rights of the suspect or suspects of this investigation, but the entire case.

Prosecutorial Independence

During a Q&A portion of the briefing, Lopez was asked if she was allowed to share the status of the investigation, and are the contents of the resolution with the governor.

Lopez responded saying, “No,” and pointing to what she called prosecutorial independence.

“The beauty of the Hawaiʻi Constitution is that the governor appoints me and the Senate confirms me. Once that’s done, I haveprosecutorial independence. The governor cannot fire me. I can only be removed from my office with, I think, a 50% vote of the Senate,” she said.

“I promised I wouldn’t be a politician, and he [the governor] promised that that prosecutorial independence is crucial to this department,” said Lopez.

Special Investigations and Prosecution Division

“A proper investigation according to criminal procedure should be the norm, and our only goal. My ongoing investigation is proceeding as quickly as possible, with the knowledge that everyone in Hawaiʻi is waiting for the answers to these questions,” said Lopez.

Lopez said the department has a capable team working on the investigation noting that, “for years, it was conventional wisdom that state government couldn’t prosecute or investigate, and prosecute public corruption—that the federal government had to do it. And it’s true that for many years, state and counties did not have the resources for these kinds of investigations; but that changed in 2022.”

That’s when the legislature created the Special Investigations and Prosecution Division placed in the Department of the State Attorney General. According to Lopez, SIPD is staffed with top prosecutors, experienced investigators and analysts.

“They are charged with investigating public corruption, and this investigation falls squarely within their mission,” said Lopez.

She noted that the department is also equipped to do parallel investigations. “When that is the case, and it has been the case every now and then, we do put up that wall. In this case, I’ll be frank and say, I have a wall already. My first deputy and special assistant have not received any of the information that I have about this investigation.”

She discussed a suggestion that has come up asking that a special prosecutor be appointed to handle this matter because of an alleged conflict of interest.

She said, “First, there is no legal process in Hawaiʻi law for the appointment of a special prosecutor. But even more importantly, the calls for a special prosecutor ignore the fact that the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Division was created for this exact purpose, and it has been investigating and prosecuting public corruption in the State of Hawaiʻi over the last several years since its creation.”

When asked about any potential conflicts, Lopez said: “Let’s just be clear. There is no conflict because of my prosecutorial independence. I really want people to understand that, I can’t be influenced. But having said that, our supervising deputy for that branch is David Van Acker. He is an incredibly talented and capable prosecutor. He and his team, I believe he’s got another prosecutor and two, investigators and analysts working on this almost day and night…”

“I am not going to substitute my judgment for their recommendations. They will come and they will make a recommendation to me, and I will follow that recommendation. I trust in their work and their integrity. So any decision I make will be based on their recommendation,” said Lopez.

Timeline of investigation

In discussing a timeline of when the investigation will be completed, Lopez said the department has already issued multiple subpoenas and completed several interviews. “The criminal investigation must be conducted methodically and carefully, and I assure the people of Hawaiʻi that my team and I are taking this seriously and working as quickly as we can. I ask for some patience.”

When asked if there has been any political pressure with the upcoming primary and general election approaching, Lopez said she has not received “pressure.”

“That doesn’t mean that my team and I aren’t very clear that this is an election year, and the answers to these questions are really important to people. And theyʻre serious questions that deserve serious and correct answers. So we fully recognize that the time frame before the primary, and then the ultimate investigation is, not that far away. And so we are working literally day and night to bring this investigation to a conclusion prior to that,” she said.

Lopez said she anticipates providing an update every two weeks on the status of the investigation. “But to be clear, there could be an update in which I come to say ‘I can’t update you with any new information today.'”

Reaffirming integrity of investigation

Lopez concluded by reaffirming her pledge to Hawaiʻi to ensure the integrity of the investigation is upheld.

“Since my first day as Attorney General, I have said that I will uphold my oath with integrity, and that I expect the people of Hawaiʻi to hold me accountable to do my job. Now, in my fourth year, I reaffirm that commitment wholeheartedly. The weight of my duties and my steadfast belief in the principles that guide my work and pursuing justice must be part of our every day work, and be consistent every day,” said Lopez.