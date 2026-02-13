Honoapiʻilani Highway lane closures begin Tuesday in Lahaina

Honoapiʻilani Highway sign. PC: Wendy Osher

A southbound lane of Honoapiʻilani Highway between Dickenson and Prison streets will close around the clock starting Tuesday for drain line work, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

The 24/7 closure begins at 7 a.m. Feb. 17 and is expected to last at least two weeks. For West Maui families and workers, the project means a squeeze through alternating lanes of traffic through this roadway segment in Lahaina town.

A northbound lane in the same area is already closed 24/7 as part of the project, officials said. While one lane in each direction stays open for through traffic, drivers should anticipate delays during morning and afternoon commute hours.

Crews plan to reopen the lanes once they finish paving the area. Transportation officials said the schedule depends on the weather and could change if there’s heavy rain.

The department will post schedule updates on its Facebook and X social media pages.