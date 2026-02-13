Kaumahina Wayside on Maui remains closed for waterline repairs following storm

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Kaumahina State Wayside. File PC: County of Maui

The Hawai‘i State Department of Land and Natural Resources has reopened all state parks and forest areas that were closed to the public due to the severe weather conditions across the state earlier this week.

The two exceptions are:

Kaumahina Wayside on Maui , which is closed for repairs on an intake waterline.

, which is closed for repairs on an intake waterline. Pāʻulaʻula State Historic Site (formerly Russian Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park) on Kauaʻi remains closed due to construction improvements that were happening before the storm.

Forest reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, natural area reserves, Nā Ala Hele hiking trails, game management areas and campgrounds are all open.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Issuance of all state forest camping and state park camping permits has resumed.