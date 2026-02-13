Maui Land & Pineapple to host Hāliʻimaile Bay Market on Valentine’s Day

Nearly 30 local vendors will return to Hāliʻimaile this Valentine’s Day as Maui Land & Pineapple Company hosts its monthly Hāliʻimaile Bay Market, offering a wide selection of Maui-made foods, desserts, crafts and gifts. Returning favorites and new vendors will feature baked goods and treats, handmade jewelry, apparel, specialty foods, ice cream and other locally made products.

“Creating fun opportunities for Maui’s farmers, makers and small businesses to share their work and products is an important part of our vision for Hāliʻimaile Town,” said Ashley Takitani Leahey, Vice President of Operations at Maui Land & Pineapple. “The market has become a welcoming place for residents and visitors to gather, and we look forward to bringing the community together and support local.”

Local vendors offer Maui-made foods, crafts and specialty products during the Hāliʻimaile Bay Market in Upcountry Maui. Vendors include: Erika, Skye hi Kids, Nanays Lumpia, Wired 808, Kekai and me. Photos courtesy of Hāliʻimaile Bay Market.

The market is presented in partnership with Fresh Help Maui, whose work supports local farmers, fishermen and food producers while helping strengthen Maui’s food systems and creating new opportunities for small businesses. The community market, now known as Hāliʻimaile Bay Market, will continue to be held monthly, providing a consistent place for residents and visitors to gather, shop local and spend time in Hāliʻimaile Town.

Held monthly, the Hāliʻimaile Bay Market is presented in partnership with Fresh Help Maui. Vendors include: Humbowl Wagon, Free to be me Jewelry, Da Pupu Hale. Photo courtesy of Hāliʻimaile Bay Market.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone this Valentine’s Day weekend to visit their favorite vendors or discover something new,” said Dominique Kahakauwila, Vendor Manager of Hāliʻimaile Bay Market. “Each market brings a unique mix of Maui-based makers and small businesses, and we’re grateful to Maui Land & Pineapple Co. for providing a space that makes it possible to offer something for everyone.”

Residents and visitors are invited to join the Hāliʻimaile Bay Market on Saturday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 886 Hāliʻimaile Road. The market is free and open to the public, with no admission fee. For a full list of vendors and sneak peeks of what to expect, visit @haliimailebaymarket on Instagram.