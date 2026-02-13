Maui Surf Forecast for February 14, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 5-7 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:11 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:51 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:26 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Current northwest swell will continue to hold through tonight with a gradually decrease expected over the weekend. Minimal energy is expected from the northwest during the first half of next week, although select exposures should see some wind swell.

Surf along east facing shores will continue to build over all waters into this weekend and early next week due to the persistent strong trades locally and upstream of the islands. Surf heights could reach advisory thresholds on Saturday, but more likely by Sunday.

Surf along south shores remains small with some background trade wind swell for select exposures.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.