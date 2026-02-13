Maui Surf Forecast for February 14, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:23 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Current northwest swell will continue to hold through tonight with a gradually decrease expected over the weekend. Minimal energy is expected from the northwest during the first half of next week, although select exposures should see some wind swell.
Surf along east facing shores will continue to build over all waters into this weekend and early next week due to the persistent strong trades locally and upstream of the islands. Surf heights could reach advisory thresholds on Saturday, but more likely by Sunday.
Surf along south shores remains small with some background trade wind swell for select exposures.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com