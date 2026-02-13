Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 14, 2026

February 13, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:11 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:51 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:26 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 12:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Current northwest swell will continue to hold through tonight with a gradually decrease expected over the weekend. Minimal energy is expected from the northwest during the first half of next week, although select exposures should see some wind swell. 


Surf along east facing shores will continue to build over all waters into this weekend and early next week due to the persistent strong trades locally and upstream of the islands. Surf heights could reach advisory thresholds on Saturday, but more likely by Sunday. 


Surf along south shores remains small with some background trade wind swell for select exposures. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





