New in-flight menus launching for Hawaiian, Alaska Airlines

Honolulu-born chef Robynne Maui has refreshed Hawaiian Airlines’ domestic First Class menu with a “refined yet comforting approach to in‑flight dining,” according to a news release. Courtesy photo

Travelers flying on Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines will see updated meal options this spring, including dishes created by Honolulu chefs and Pacific Northwest favorites like Beecher’s Mac & Cheese.

Hawaiian Airlines introduced a refreshed domestic First Class menu crafted by Honolulu-born Chef Robynne Maii for flights departing Hawaiʻi for the US Mainland. The new options include a smoked mozzarella frittata with Portuguese sausage, a basil Caesar salad with roasted chicken, a beef and kimchi hand pie and lasagna alla Norma.

For flights returning to the islands, First Class meals are designed by Chef Wade Ueoka of MW Restaurant. His menu features braised miso beef, grilled kalbi with kimchi fried rice, mushroom risotto cakes and a vegetable cobb salad.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Alaska Airlines will debut its spring menu on Feb. 25. The update brings Beecher’s Mac & Cheese to the Main Cabin on medium- and long-haul flights within North America. The dish features penne pasta and the Seattle cheesemaker’s Flagship cheese.

Alaska’s First Class updates include banana crêpes, lemon pesto spaghetti with grilled chicken, and a lemongrass pork sandwich. The airline also added a “Med In The Clouds” bowl—a vegan and gluten-free option with quinoa, fresh vegetables, and lemon-tahini dressing—to its “Evergreens” menu.

Passengers on Alaska Airlines can pre-order meals through the airline’s app from 14 days up to 20 hours before departure.