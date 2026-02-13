Rep. Daniel Holt of Oʻahu resigns following appointment to Executive Branch

Rep. Daniel Holt, House District 28 (Sand Island, Iwilei, Chinatown)

Rep. Daniel Holt (D-28, Sand Island, Iwilei, Chinatown) today announced that he will not seek another term in the State House, with his final day in office set for Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. This decision comes after Governor Josh Green appointed Holt as Special Assistant to the Chair of the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Holt will officially begin his new role on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the area Representative for House District 28 for nearly a decade. It has been an honor to work alongside the community where I was raised, collaborating with youth, advocating for our kūpuna, and building meaningful connections,” said Holt. “I look forward to contributing to our state in a new capacity. As I will not be seeking re-election, I want to ensure there is ample time for a smooth transition to the next State Representative for House District 28.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Before assuming office in 2016, Holt held various positions within the Hawaiʻi State Legislature. His experience includes serving as a Bills Researcher for the Senate Ways and Means Committee, Legislative Aide to the late Senator Gilbert Kahele, Committee Clerk for the Senate Special Committee on Accountability, and Legislative Director in the Senate President’s office. In 2014, Holt was appointed by the Hawai’i State Senate as Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms.

Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura issued a statment saying, “Rep. Holt has an accomplished record of public service in the Legislature. He is most recently appreciated for his efforts as Co-Chair of the Native Hawaiian Caucus and his support in assisting nonprofits affected by federal cuts with Act 310 funds. We wish him success in his new role.”