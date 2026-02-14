Maui News

County of Maui offices to be closed Monday for Presidents’ Day holiday

February 14, 2026, 12:00 PM HST
County of Maui photo of Kalana O Maui county building. PC: County of Maui

County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

County closures include the following:

  • All County of Maui offices
  • All County of Maui pools
  • Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway
  • Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului
  • Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center at Maui Mall Village in Kahului (Hoʻokumu Hou applications)
  • Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills

Modified schedule includes the following services:

  • Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost and  8 a.m. to noon for Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center
Unchanged schedule for the following services:

  • Residential trash pickup
  • Maui Bus

Following the holiday closure, regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

