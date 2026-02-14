Haʻikū association sets first meeting of 2026

Listen to this Article 1 minute

East Maui residents can review government spending plans and environmental threats when the Haʻikū Community Association hosts its first meeting of the year from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Haʻikū Community Center.

Maui County Council Members Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins and Shane Sinenci are scheduled to attend. Uʻu-Hodgins holds the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency area seat, and Sinenci serves in the East Maui residency seat.

Organizers invited state and county representatives to provide updates on fiscal budgets. These spending plans determine funding levels for local priorities, including road maintenance and park improvements.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Police Department will provide community safety updates.

Representatives from the Maui Invasive Species Committee will report on environmental concerns in East Maui.

The agenda includes highlights from the Haʻikū Stream Monitoring Program’s “Stream Stories” and volunteer opportunities with Mālama Hāmākua Access.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Association leaders will also discuss upcoming neighborhood clean-up projects.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Light refreshments and pūpū will be served. Organizers requested non-perishable food donations for the Maui Food Bank.

For more information, contact association project manager Kristine Kozuki at 808-870-6879.