Maui lane closures for the week of Feb. 14-20

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation has multiple lane closure scheduled on Maui for the week of Feb. 14-20, 2026. There will be no lane closures on Monday, Feb. 16 in observance of Presidents’ Day, unless permitted Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. A map of lane closures can be found here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Māʻalaea: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction at mile marker 5, in the vicnity of Kūihelani Highway (Route 380), on Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., to remove and install new guardrails. One lane will remain open for through traffic.

Olowalu: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction at mile marker 15, in the vicinity of Olowalu Village Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., to remove and install new guardrails. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Puamana: Roving single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 19.2 and 19.6, in between Front Street and Puamana Beach Park, on Wednesday, Feb. 18 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., to remove and install new guardrails. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for drain line replacement work. One lane in the northbound direction will be open for through traffic. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/drain-line-replacement-work-to-begin-on-honoapiilani-highway/

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Dickenson Street and Prison Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, beginning at 7 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 17. One lane in the southbound direction will be open for through traffic. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2026/02/12/drain-line-work-to-close-single-southbound-lane-on-honoapiilani-highway/

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 closure): Shoulder closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31), in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of East Waipuʻilani Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice for construction of a new intersection for Maui Research & Technology Park residential subdivision. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/shoulder-along-piilani-highway-to-be-closed-for-new-intersection-work/

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.9 and 1.1, between Maui Lani Parkway and Mahalani Street, from Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for sidewalk construction. Two eastbound through lanes will remain open with a lane shift.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Kahului: Roving single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 0 and 1, in the vicinity of Dairy Road and Kaahumanu Avenue, from Wednesday, Feb. 18 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for palm pruning.

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 1.4 and 2.4, between Hoʻokele Street and Hansen Road, from Thursday, Feb. 19 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for HECO pole work.

Spreckelsville: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in the westbound direction, between mile marker 4.6 and 5, in the vicinity of Nonohe Place and Alakapa Place on Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for landscaping maintenance.

Maliko: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in the northbound direction, at mile marker 9, in the vicinity of Hamakuapoko Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for guardrail repair. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Huelo to Kailua: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in the westbound direction, between mile marker 3.3 and 4, in the vicinity of Door of Faith Road and East Waipiʻo Road on Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for HECO to replace a transformer. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Waikamoi to Honomanū (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 10 and 13, from Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

Honomanū (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 13.5 and 16 from Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

Wailua (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 18 and 20 from Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

Wailua: Roving single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 18.5 and 24, in the vicinity of Wailua Valley State Wayside Park to Hanawī Stream, from Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guardrail landscaping. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Nāhiku to Hāna (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 26 and 30 from Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

— Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kula (24/7 closure): Shoulder closure on Kula Highway (Route 37), in the northbound direction, at the intersection with Ōmaʻopio Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice for intersection improvements. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/improvements-to-close-shoulder-and-one-lane-on-kula-highway/

Kula: Single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37), in the northbound direction, at the intersection with Ōmaʻopio Road, from Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for intersection work. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/improvements-to-close-shoulder-and-one-lane-on-kula-highway/

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului: Alternating single lane closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380), in the either direction, between mile marker 1.3 and 6.1, from Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement striping. One lane will remain open for through traffic.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului (24/7 closure): Right merge lane closed on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the southbound direction at Wakea Avenue, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for the Puunene Avenue Improvements project.

Kahului (night work): Full road closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in both directions between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, nightly, from Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 20, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for traffic signal programming and pole replacement for the Puʻunēnē Avenue Improvements project. Last closure will open on Friday, Feb. 20. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/pu%ca%bbunene-avenue-night-closures-to-switch-over-traffic-signals/