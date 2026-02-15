Big Island girl lands another starring role in upcoming Christmas comedy ‘Nutmeg & Mistletoe’

Maia Kealoha. File (June 3, 2025) PC: County of Hawaiʻi.

Maia Kealoha, the Big Island girl who played Lilo in Disney’s live adaptation of “Lilo & Stitch,” will team up with two bumbling elves to revive the Christmas spirit in a new 2026 holiday comedy that recently wrapped production in Los Angeles.

“Congrats to Maia Kealoha!!” wrote Reel News Hawai‘i in a Thursday morning (Feb. 12) Facebook post.

The Big Island actor plays Alma in the upcoming Christmas movie “Nutmeg & Mistletoe.”

Alma’s town lost the spirit of Christmas, so the young girl writes to Santa — not for presents, but for help. What she gets are two misfit North Pole elves who are sent undercover as humans.

Nutmeg, played by Sarah Jeffery, is brainy and practical anxious about her reputation as an inventor while Mistletoe, her partner in the mission to restore joy to Alma’s town and portrayed by Madeleine Arthur, is exuberant, impulsive and “delightfully chaotic.”

“The elves bumble through smalltown life, attempting to blend in,” says a description about the film shared by Reel News Hawai‘i and Deadline. “Ultimately, they discover what Alma always knew: joy grows when it’s shared.”

Essential Film Group recently launched world sales at European Film Market in Berlin, according to a story by Deadline.

Joining Maia; Arthur, of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” fame; and Jeffery, who starred in “Charmed,” as co-stars of the holiday film are Arianna Rivas, who was in “Black Phone 2,” and Nia Vardalos from “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Rounding out the cast are Cedric Yarbrough from “Reno 911,” Jeff Meacham of “Black-ish,” Angelique Cabral from “Life in Pieces,” Tyler Barnhardt of “13 Reasons Why” and Reid Miller from “Joe Bell.”

“Nutmeg & Mistletoe” is directed by Peter Herro and written by Jennifer Bascom and Deborah Dodge. It will open in theaters this Christmas.

“After creating and designing video games for 25 years, it’s been incredibly inspiring and refreshing to make something totally different: a Christmas comedy!” Charlie Cleveland told Deadline. “It’s been a thrill to work with some of the most talented crew we could find anywhere in the world here in Hollywood. We hope to spread laughter and Christmas joy to the world when it releases in Christmas 2026!”

Cleveland is best known for creating the video game “Subnautica.” He is one of the movie’s producers and also financing the film through Abyssal Films.

“We can’t wait to share Nutmeg & Mistletoe with audiences everywhere,” Stacy Jorgensen, one of Cleveland’s co-producers on the movie, told Deadline.

Maia has been gaining fans since her debut in May 2025 as Lilo in the live action “Lilo & Stitch,” quickly becoming a household name in Hollywood.

She was born Dec. 15, 2016, in Kailua-Kona and was crowned Mini Miss Kona Coffee in 2022. The Big Island girl also danced hula and tahitiano as a toddler.

Maia is nominated for Best Younger Performer in a Film at the upcoming 53rd Saturn Awards for her breakout performance as Lilo. Hawai‘i County Mayor Kimo Alameda even proclaimed June 3, 2025, as Maia Kealoha Day, celebrating her talent and inspirational path.

“Nutmeg & Mistletoe” marks another milestone in Maia’s burgeoning acting and film career.

Announcement of her starring in the upcoming Christmas comedy came after she played Lani Hale — daughter of James Hale, played by Dave Bautista, and niece of Jonny Hale, portrayed by Jason Momoa — in the Amazon MGM Studios production of “The Wrecking Crew,” which was released at the end of January nationwide on Amazon Prime Video.

Maia also appeared in Episode 14 of Disney Channel’s new show “Electric Bloom.” The episode — “How We Handled an Unexpected Visitor” — aired in October last year.

She is also expected to reprise her role as Lilo in the live action “Lilo & Stitch 2,” which is now under development by Disney.