Episode 42 erupts at Big Island’s Kīlauea volcano; lava geysers reach up to 1,200 feet

view of Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera), from the northwest rim of the crater [V1cam]. PC: USGS/HVO 2.15.26 9:09 p.m.

Episode 42 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu episodic eruption of Kīlauea volcano on the Big Island began at about 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15 and continued into the afternoon.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the north and south vents are fountaining, with fountain heights so far reaching up to about 1,000 to 1,200 feet high and about 800 to 1,000 feet high from north and south vent, respectively.

An image of lava fountains erupting from Halemaʻumaʻu Crater within Kīlauea volcano on the Big Island as part of Episode 42 of the ongoing episodic summit eruption. This screenshot from the summit livestream V1 camera was captured at 4:48 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

Ash and tephra — most of which appears to be dispersing to the southwest under the influence of relatively strong ground-level winds from the northeast — are being produced; however, no tephra fall has been reported in public areas at this time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The plume top reached more than 15,000 feet above sea level and could potentially spread fine ash and strands of volcanic glass called Pele’s hair in other directions, depending on the ultimate height reached.

National Weather Service forecasters in Honolulu issued an ashfall advisory as a precaution in effect until 10 p.m. today for east and southeast portions of the island.

The advisory area includes places such as Hilo, Pāhoa, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Volcano and others in the Hilo, Puna and Kaʻū areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Episode 42 is producing a limited hazard extent such as less than a quarter-inch of ashfall accumulation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Any ashfall could harm crops and animals. Minor equipment and infrastructure also could be damaged. Visibility could be reduced, plus widespread cleanup might be necessary.

Forecasters advise people with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling ash particles, and everyone outside in the advisory areas should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Precursory activity for this episode happened during the preceding day, and included more than 10 overflows in a range of sizes as well as in-vent spattering.

In the hours leading up to the onset of Episode 42, significantly larger overflows issued from both north and south vent.

Continuous overflows began at 1:08 p.m. from the south vent, with overflows from the north vent starting later.

Lava fountaining began at just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 15.

An image of lava fountains erupting from Halemaʻumaʻu Crater within Kīlauea volcano on the Big Island as part of Episode 42 of the ongoing episodic summit eruption. This screenshot from the summit livestream V3 camera was captured at 4:47 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

Resources

Additional short messages during eruptive episodes: https://www.usgs.gov/observatories/hvo/observatory-messages .

. Timeline of eruptive episodes since the beginning of the ongoing episodic eruption Dec. 23, 2024: https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/science/eruption-information .

. Three Kīlauea summit livestream videos: https://www.youtube.com/@usgs/streams .

. Report tephra fall: https://hawaiiash.science/report_form .

. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park information: https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/conditions.htm .

. Hawaiʻi Hazard Impact Map: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/5865229bcba74020992b372ef18b6f17.

Hazard analysis