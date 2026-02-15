Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience partners with Wailea Scuba to relaunch program

Maui waterman and big-wave surfer Austin Kalama surfs at Jaws in Peahi. He has been appointed as surf director for the partnership of Wailea Scuba, Surf & Paddle and the Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience. PC: Fred Pompermayer

Wailea Scuba, Surf & Paddle and Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience will relaunch their South Maui surf program in March, featuring a renovated storefront at Fairmont Kea Lani and daily lessons at Kalama Beach Park.

The partnership combines the local experience of Wailea Scuba, which has operated for more than 30 years, with the brand of professional surfer Jamie O’Brien.

Organizers appointed Maui waterman and big-wave surfer Austin Kalama as the program’s surf director. Kalama will oversee instruction and development for the new offerings.

Austin Kalama. Courtesy photo

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The ocean’s had a big influence on my life, so getting to share my knowledge of it means a lot,” Kalama said.

The program includes beginner and intermediate lessons with upgraded equipment and expanded session options for families and groups. For visitors, this means access to premium instruction at one of the island’s most popular learning breaks in Kīhei.

Gary Ahrnsbrak, co-owner of Wailea Scuba, Surf & Paddle, said the collaboration allows the company to build on three decades of ocean experiences while adding new perspectives.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ahrnsbrak held the first commercial surf school permit issued on Maui, according to O’Brien.

Kayaking, scuba diving, surfing and standup paddle boarding are among the ocean activities offered by Wailea Scuba, Surf & Paddle and Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience. Courtesy photos

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Wailea has a special energy, and we’re excited to share our love for surfing in a way that feels welcoming, respectful, and true to the place,” O’Brien said.

Lessons are available for booking through Wailea Scuba, Surf & Paddle and Fairmont Kea Lani guest services.