Maluhia Maui Rotary hosts E-Cycle Fundraiser, Feb. 21

E-cycle fundraiser. PC: courtesy

The Maluhia Maui Rotary Club, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui, will host a community E-Cycle Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, from 8 to 11 a.m., offering convenient home and business pickup of unwanted electronics across Maui.

This initiative makes it easier than ever for residents and businesses to responsibly dispose of outdated or unused electronic devices while supporting local Rotary service projects.

Rotary volunteers will provide scheduled pickup directly from Homes and offices, eliminating the need for residents to transport bulky items themselves. Community members simply sign up in advance, and volunteers will handle the rest.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Accepted items include:

Monitors

Televisions

Computers

Printers

Each item can be recycled for a $20 donation, with an optional $10 secure data destruction service available to ensure all personal or business information is safely wiped from devices.

“Electronic waste presents unique challenges for island communities due to limited landfill space and environmental sensitivity. Many devices contain hazardous materials such as lead, mercury, and cadmium, which can harm the ecosystems if not handles properly,” organizers said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“On an island, every piece of waste matters. This event is about more than convenience—it’s

about environmental responsibility and caring for our island home while supporting meaningful community projects,” said a spokesperson from the Maluhia Maui Rotary Club.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To schedule a pickup, community members can sign up using the following options: