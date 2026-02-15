Welcome the Lunar New Year with a cultural celebration at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Feb. 22

Chinese New Year at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will ring in the Lunar New Year with a cultural celebration and Chinese Lion Dance on Sunday, Feb. 22, beginning at 12 p.m. in Center Court. The free, family-friendly event will feature vibrant live performances, traditional cultural practices, and a giveaway for the first 100 attendees.

Festivities will begin with entertainment by Kyra Karren Events from 12 to 1 p.m. on the Center Court stage, followed by a lion dance performance and fireworks from 1 to 2:45 p.m. that will start in Center Court and continue throughout the West, South, and East Wings of the Center as the lion dancers visit and bless participating businesses. A central Lunar New Year tradition and celebration of life, the lion dance is believed to invite good fortune for the year ahead. The Chinese Year of the Horse (or Fire Horse) begins on the 17th, but this event date, Feb. 22, is considered to be lucky and to represent love, harmony, and double happiness.

Guests are welcome to take part in customary red envelope offerings and a traditional “feeding” of the lions with lettuce, symbolizing the sharing of prosperity, abundance, and good fortune throughout the community. Participating businesses will hang lettuce on their doors as part of the tradition. The celebration will conclude with Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s monthly Spectacular Polynesian Hula Show performance by ʻAumakua Productions on stage from 3 to 4 p.m.

The lion dance will be led by Au’s Shaolin Arts, a Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Traditional Southern Martial and Healing Arts. The group is well known for its community performances and cultural demonstrations, and has been actively involved in Maui relief efforts. This will be their 42nd year at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

“Creating a space for people to experience cultural traditions like Lunar New Year firsthand helps build understanding, connection, and appreciation across generations,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We’re excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Au’s Shaolin Arts and share this special event with families, visitors, and our businesses as we celebrate the start of a new year.”