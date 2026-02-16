Free 1-on-1 tech assistance available at Hawaiʻi’s public libraries

Kihei Library. Courtesy photo.

We live in a world where everything from job applications to doctor visits happens online. While our new internet lives are supposed to be more convenient and almost like you’re pushing the “Easy Button,” technology can sometimes still be frustrating.

Hawaiʻi’s public libraries are here to help.

Hawaiʻi State Public Library System — in recognition of Digital Learning Day on Feb. 12 — is highlighting its team of 21 Digital Navigators, now available by appointment at all 50 public libraries statewide.

Walk-ins are also accommodated, when possible.

Digital Navigators offer free, 1-on-1, personalized assistance with everyday technology needs to make it less stressful and more accessible.

“Technology touches nearly every part of daily life now, but not everyone has had the chance to build those skills,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich in a release about the agency’s tech tipsters. “Libraries are here to make sure no one is left behind in the digital world.”

Help includes:

Building basic digital skills.

Learning how to use specific devices.

Staying safe online and protecting privacy.

Completing online forms and applications.

Setting up and managing email.

Searching and applying for jobs.

Connecting with family and friends.

Accessing telehealth services.

“Nearly everyone we help says they feel more confident using technology after their session and would recommend the service to friends and family,” Aldrich added.

The program is overseen by Hawaiʻi State Public Library System in partnership with Māpunawai and University of Hawaiʻi.

Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled online or by calling your local public library.