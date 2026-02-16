Hawaiʻi District Land Office implements ‘Paʻahana Wednesdays’

Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Land Division Hawaiʻi District Land Office implemented “Paʻahana Wednesdays” as of Feb. 4.

Image Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Land Division website

Hawaiʻi District Land Office will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. Staff will not accept meetings, phone calls or in-person visits and will not return emails.

The initiative — which runs through June 24 — is a proactive approach to the office’s work, which will provide blocks of time needed for a number of essential tasks, such as inspections on unencumbered state lands and increasing expedience in processing incoming requests for uses of state lands.

Staff will return phone messages and respond to emails in the order received during regular business hours Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The office is located in Suite 204 inside the State Office Building at 75 Aupuni St. in Hilo.

Phone messages can be left at 808-961-9590.