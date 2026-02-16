Maui Mall Village to host Chinese New Year Festival Feb. 27

This year’s Chinese New Year will be celebrated at the Maui Mall Village with lion dances at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Maui Mall Village in Kahului. Screengrab from Maui Chinese New Year Festival Facebook page

The Maui Chinese New Year Festival returns to Maui Mall Village on Feb. 27 to celebrate the Year of the Horse with lion dances, cultural demonstrations and local food.

Organizers said the free community event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features traditional entertainment, including a dragon parade and Chinese ribbon dancing.

The Maui Chinese Martial Arts & Lion Dance Association will perform lion dance blessings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to bring good luck for the new year.

For local families, the festival offers a keiki Chinese fashion show where the first 80 children in costume receive free goodie bags.

Keiki can also participate in arts and crafts, calligraphy and a Chinese art contest display throughout the day.

Chef Dean Louie and Chef Wes Lee will lead Chinese cooking demonstrations to share traditional culinary techniques with attendees.

Food vendors including Only Ono BBQ, Siuʻs Kitchen and Pastele House Maui will sell various dishes during the festival.

Artist Paulo Sabado of Sabado Art Maui designed exclusive festival T-shirts featuring the Year of the Horse for the event.

Maui County and the Maui Chinese Cultural Society joined several local businesses to sponsor the volunteer-organized celebration.

Teens on Call will provide recycling services for the festival grounds.