New statewide policy on student cellphone use adopted by Hawai‘i Board of Education

Hawai‘i Board of Education adopted a new statewide student cellphone use policy establishing consistent expectations in public schools.

The policy is intended to balance the benefits of technology with the need to minimize classroom disruption while promoting a safe and respectful learning environment.

Board members noted that while the policy establishes statewide expectations, its impact will ultimately depend on a thoughtful and consistent implementation plan.

Minimum requirements under the new policy

Elementary school: Cellphone use is prohibited during school hours.

Cellphone use is prohibited during school hours. High school: Cellphone use is prohibited during instructional time. Schools can exercise discretion regarding use outside instructional time, including before and after school as well as during designated breaks, lunch and free periods.

Hawai‘i Department of Education will now develop implementation guidelines, with the new policy set to go into effect at the beginning of the 2026-27 school year.

Testifiers — including high school students — during the state Board of Education meeting Feb. 12 expressed support for limiting cellphone use during instructional time.

“A lot of students definitely appreciated the fact that you give high-schoolers a little more leeway, and certain students were very adamant about remaining flexible at the high school level,” said Hawai‘i Board of Education member Mia Nishiguchi during Thursday’s meeting.

The policy also requires that guidelines establish clear and progressive consequences for violations.

Exceptions are permitted in limited circumstances, including:

During emergencies or perceived threats to safety.

When expressly authorized for instructional purposes.

When required for a student’s health needs as determined by a licensed physician.

When included in a student’s individualized education program.

“It is vital that students are living up to the effective usage of technology, especially with many moving onto post-secondary education or the workforce,” Nishiguchi added. “They are not going to have any cellphone balance there.”

The state Education Department will begin developing detailed guidance and working with schools to support implementation next year.

Additional information, including timelines and school-level expectations, will be communicated to families and staff in advance.

The new policy reflects months of review, including statewide surveys of schools and stakeholder feedback regarding the impact of cellphone use on student learning and well-being.