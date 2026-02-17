2026 Hawaiian Music Series continues at Waiola Church with Kepa Revelle-Aikala

Kepa Revelle-Aikala

Following its return to Lahaina for the 2026 season, the Hawaiian Music Series continues with its next show on Thursday, Feb. 26, at its new location on the lawn of Waiola Church, located at 535 Waineʻe Street. The free, family-friendly concert will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. and will feature acclaimed Maui musician Kepa Revelle-Aikala.

Free parking is available on site, with additional spaces generously provided by the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, located adjacent to Waiola Church lot. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, mats, or low-back beach chairs to relax and enjoy the music on the grass.

Born and raised in Pukalani, Kepa Revelle-Aikala has deep roots across Maui – from Honopou in the east, to Kanaio and Mākena in the south, and Lahaina in the west. A graduate of Kamehameha Schools Maui and the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, where he earned a double bachelor’s degree in Hawaiian History and Hawaiian Studies,

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kepa currently serves as a Hawaiian Language Communications Specialist for Maui County. He has been playing Hawaiian music since the age of 13 and considers it one of his greatest inspirations – a vital connection to his kūpuna and to the ʻāina.

“The overwhelming response to our first show back in Lahaina reminded us how deeply our community cherishes this 18-year tradition,” said Theo Morrison, executive director of the foundation. “It also highlighted the beauty and importance of walking the path of recovery together. The Lahaina Restoration Foundation remains committed to bringing our community together through mele, and celebrating the incredible talent of our local performers.”

The Hawaiian Music Series is made possible through the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with Waiola Church kindly hosting the series for 2026.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, please visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.