Businesses invited to apply for 2026 Maui Marathon Health & Fitness Expo

The annual Maui Marathon take place April 26 in Kāʻanapali. Courtesy file photo PC: Bryan Berkowitz (2022)

Organizers of the 56th Annual Maui Marathon are now accepting vendor applications for the 2026 Health & Fitness Expo, offering local businesses and wellness organizations the opportunity to connect with thousands of visiting runners and community members during one of Hawaiʻi’s longest-running endurance events.

The Maui Marathon will take place Sunday, April 26, 2026, in Kāʻanapali. Race weekend begins with the official Health & Fitness Expo and runner packet pickup on Friday and Saturday, April 24–25, at the The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Valley Isle Ballroom.

The free, public Expo serves as the central hub for participant check-in, race preparation, and community engagement. Applications are open to Maui-based small businesses, nonprofit organizations, health and wellness brands, and fitness companies, with exhibitor space available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Maui Marathon Health & Fitness Expo: Friday, April 24, from 12 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kāʻanapali.

Businesses interested in exhibiting can apply online at https://mauimarathon.com/expo/