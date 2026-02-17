Easterseals Hawaii announces new CEO

Patrick Klein

Patrick Klein, a lifelong Hawaii resident with deep ties to the local business and not-for-profit community, officially took over as CEO of Easterseals Hawaii at the start of the new year. As CEO, he’ll work closely with teams across the state to advance the non-profit’s goal of creating a more inclusive world by filling gaps in human services and empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For more than 75 years, Easterseals Hawaii has been serving keiki to kupuna with intellectual or developmental disabilities through services that include early intervention, autism services, adult home and community-based services and employment services for individuals with I/DD.

“We welcome this exciting next chapter at Easterseals Hawaii and congratulate Patrick on his new role within the organization,” said Danielle Yafuso, the board chair of Easterseals Hawaii. “His dynamic leadership and deep commitment to our community will strengthen ESH’s impact statewide, especially during this important period of service growth and expanded support for those we serve.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Klein joined Easterseals Hawaii in 2025 as vice president of programs, when he was hired to oversee statewide program operations and support the development of new services. With nearly 200 local employees and locations across the islands, ESH serves over 1,800 families through approximately 720 hours of care each day.

Raised in Hawaii, Klein most recently served as chief revenue officer at aio Hawaii. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years in the local media industry including time as a vice president with Oahu Publications, Inc. Consistently demonstrating his commitment to creating a meaningful impact across the state, he has held numerous board and volunteer leadership roles, including with HUGS, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii, the GIFT Foundation, Navian (formerly Hospice Hawaii) and the Hawaii Catholic Diocese.

Andrea Pettiford, who has served as CEO since 2021, will depart the organization at the end of February to pursue an advanced clinical degree. The two-month overlap allows for a smooth transition within the organization.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We wholeheartedly thank Andrea for her dedication and many meaningful contributions to Easterseals Hawaii over the past six years,” Yafuso said. “Under her leadership, our staff and families have made remarkable progress, navigating historically challenging times and positioning our organization to deliver the highest level of individualized, family-centered care for those we serve.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ESH has a nine-member board of directors, based in Hawaiʻi, many of whom have directly benefited from ESH services for their family. Members are: Alex Lim; Chad Asato, vice chair; Connie Santilli; Danielle Yafuso, chair; Doug Chin; Josh Stinson; Kellie Arakaki-Kodama; Terri Fujii, treasurer; and Tim Sakahara, secretary.