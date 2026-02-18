Applicants wanted for Campaign Spending Commission

The Judicial Council is seeking applicants to fill a current vacancy on the Campaign Spending Commission. The term for this position will run through June 30, 2027.

Members of the commission serve on a voluntary basis. Reasonable expenses, including travel expenses, incurred in the discharge of their duties, will be reimbursed. Applicants must be US citizens, residents of the State of Hawaiʻi, and may not hold any other public office.

The five members of the Campaign Spending Commission are responsible for maintaining the integrity and transparency of the campaign finance process by enforcing the law, educating the public, administering public financing, and training campaign committees in order to encourage compliance.

Vacancies on the commission are filled by the governor from a list of nominees submitted by the Judicial Council or by the reappointment of a commissioner whose term has expired.

Interested persons should submit an application along with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity). Applications must be postmarked, e-mailed, faxed, or hand-delivered by March 13, 2026 to:

Judicial Council

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court

417 S. King Street

Second Floor

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813-2902

Fax: 808-539-4703

Email: chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov

Applications are available on the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council support staff at 808-539-4702.