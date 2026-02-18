Deadline nears to apply for Fukunaga Scholarship — for Hawaiʻi students pursuing degrees in business or related fields

PC: courtesy, Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation

The Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2026 Fukunaga Scholarship through Feb. 23, 2026. In its 76th year, the Foundation continues its commitment to supporting Hawaiʻi students who plan to pursue degrees in business or related fields.

Each year, the Foundation awards scholarships averaging $185,000 to outstanding Hawaiʻi students. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, leadership, business potential, and financial need. Students who are selected will receive $20,000 over four years (or a pro-rated amount for fewer years), which may be applied toward tuition, books, housing and other educational expenses.

“For more than seven decades, the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation has invested in young people who are passionate about contributing to Hawaiʻi’s future through business,” said Mark Fukunaga, Trustee of the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation and grandson of founder Peter H. Fukunaga. “Every year, we see firsthand how our scholars go on to uplift and strengthen local communities. We encourage students from across the islands, especially those from the neighbor islands, to apply.”

Since its founding in 1950, the Foundation has awarded more than $5.5 million (over $9.2 million in 2025 dollars) in scholarships to 574 students statewide. Many alumni have become business leaders, nonprofit directors, entrepreneurs and community advocates in Hawaiʻi, across the US and around the world. Scholarship alumni continue their involvement and generosity through mentorship, volunteer service and civic engagement, further multiplying the Foundation’s impact.

This year, the Foundation aims to broaden its impact and reach more students from Maui, Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island. Guidance counselors, teachers and community organizations are encouraged to share the opportunity with eligible students who demonstrate leadership potential and a desire to pursue business careers.

Applications for the 2026 Fukunaga Scholarship must be submitted online by Feb. 23, 2026. Interested students can find eligibility requirements, application materials, and additional details at www.servco.com/giving-back/scholarships/.

Founded in 1950 by Peter H. Fukunaga, the founder of Servco Pacific Inc., the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation offers scholarships to Hawaiʻi residents pursuing degrees in business at accredited four-year colleges or universities. Four-year scholarships are awarded in increments of $5,000 annually. Over its 76-year history, the Foundation has supported hundreds of students who have gone on to contribute to Hawaiʻi’s economic vitality and community well-being.