Fairmont Kea Lani announces Ho‘okumu: A celebration of Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi

Fairmont Kea Lani cultural programming. Photos by Trevor Clark of CLARKBOURNE Creative.

Fairmont Kea Lani is proud to present Ho‘okumu: A Celebration of Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, a free community event, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This special day will honor ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi in recognition of Hawaiian Language Month and offer guests an immersive experience celebrating Hawaiian language, culture, and community.

Attendees will enjoy educational storytelling, hula performances, interactive cultural activities, and local artisan showcases, designed to deepen connection to the heritage of Hawaiʻi.

Ho‘okumu, which reflects the ideas of creating, originating, and establishing, embodies the spirit of cultural immersion at the resort and beyond. The day offers opportunities to experience Hawaiian language and culture firsthand while fostering meaningful connections among guests, colleagues, and local organizations.

The day will begin with educational storytelling on the history and significance of the Hawaiian language, led by Kahu Kili, nā kumu, and students from ‘Aha Pūnana Leo, alongside hula performances by Kula Kaiapuni o Kalama and a special presentation from esteemed guest speaker Kumu Kiʻope Raymond.

Guests will also enjoy a fashion presentation by Native Hawaiian designer Wailani Artates of Only Aloha Here, whose custom designs are inspired by ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi and celebrate cultural storytelling through contemporary fashion.

Throughout the day, attendees can participate in interactive cultural activities centered around Hawaiian language and explore pop-up shops from Maui-based vendors including Malia Maui, Makakulima, Pūnana Leo o Maui, Only Aloha Here, and other local vendors. Throughout the celebration, attendees will enjoy live music by Maui musician Kaniala Masoe.

“Honoring ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi is more than words – it carries our history, our worldview, and our identity as a people,” said Jobi Miguel, Manager of Hawaiian Culture at Fairmont Kea Lani. “This event is about creating meaningful experiences that connect our guests, colleagues, and community to our language and culture. We hope everyone who joins us will leave with a deeper understanding of our heritage and a shared sense of pride in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.”

This event is the first in a series of Ho‘okumu celebrations that Fairmont Kea Lani will host over the coming year, each honoring Hawaiian language, culture, and the spirit of creation, connection, and community.

Ho‘okumu: A Celebration of Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi is a free, community event hosted by Fairmont Kea Lani. Complimentary parking is available for all guests. Special event breakfast and lunch options will be available for purchase throughout the day.