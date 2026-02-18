Inaugural Pa‘ūpili – Lahaina 3rd Saturdays launches Feb. 21, 2026

Pa‘ūpili 3rd Saturdays.

The Maui Economic Recovery Committee (Maui ERC) – Healing Journey Team is honored to announce the launch of Pa‘ūpili 3rd Saturdays, a monthly community healing gathering taking place in Lahaina Town. The first event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 at the Lahaina United Methodist Church, marking the beginning of an ongoing series dedicated to healing, connection, and resilience for Lahaina residents impacted by the 2023 Maui wildfires.

More than 13 Lahaina-based product and service vendors will participate, showcasing a diverse range of locally rooted businesses and wraparound services, free keiki and hands-on activities. Attendees can also enjoy a full day of live entertainment featuring local artists,

Reiko Fukino

Namaka Pauole

Micah Manzano

Da 3 Podageez

Highway 30

“Pa‘ūpili reflects the importance of coming together and supporting one another,” said Daryl Fujiwara of Festivals of Aloha and the Maui ERC Healing Journey Team. “We want our Lahaina community to return to the town first, safely and together.”

The event is free and open to the community. All are welcome. Parking is available in the Outlets of Maui parking lot and surrounding designated street parking.

Pa‘ūpili 3rd Saturdays are being made possible through the support of Maui United Way and 211 – Hawaiʻi’s comprehensive statewide information and referral helpline. For more information or partnership inquiries, visit paupili.com.

