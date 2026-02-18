Maui and Hawaiʻi Island urged to prepare for potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs

With a wind advisory in effect through 6 p.m., Hawaiian Electric will continue to closely monitor weather conditions throughout the night. High wind gusts and low humidity may lead to increased risk for wildfires, particularly in West Maui and in the North and South Kohala areas of Hawaiʻi Island, and may require a Public Safety Power Shutoff within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Hawaiian Electric’s criteria for determining a Public Safety Power Shutoff calls for the following criteria to be met concurrently: persistent drought conditions, wind gusts 45 mph and higher, and relative humidity below 45%. The company analyzes data from weather stations and cameras near its infrastructure in high-risk areas with potential for fire spread. Wind gusts can be stronger in higher elevations than in residential areas.

If necessary, Hawaiian Electric may implement its Public Safety Power Shutoff program and proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk. Customers in these areas are urged to initiate their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages. If conditions suddenly become hazardous, the company may have to shut off power with little or no notice. Any current outages are not related to the company’s PSPS program.

For more information on how to prepare and maps of high wildfire risk areas, go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS or call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS toll-free hotline at 1-844-483-8666.