Maui Health opens applications for 2026 Paid Summer Internship Program

Maui Health’s 2025 Summer Intern Cohort (interns and department managers)

Maui Health has opened applications for its 2026 Paid Summer Internship Program, offering college students an opportunity to gain real-world experience inside Maui County’s largest healthcare system. Now in its second year, the program introduces students to the many non-clinical roles that keep hospitals running and supports the development of a strong, homegrown healthcare workforce.

Internship placements are available in finance, information technology, social services, human resources, communications and marketing, patient access and financial services, health information management, and biomedical services.

Interns will work side‑by‑side with seasoned professionals, gaining practical skills and firsthand insight into how healthcare organizations operate. While most positions are based at Maui Memorial Medical Center, some offer hybrid or remote opportunities.

2025 summer intern, Kawehi, worked with Maui Health’s Social Services Department

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Building a sustainable local workforce is essential to the future of healthcare on our islands,” said Lynn Fulton, CEO of Maui Health. “By opening doors and giving local students real opportunities to engage with healthcare careers early, we’re helping strengthen the foundation for the next generation of professionals who will care for the communities they call home.”

The annual college summer internship program is part of a larger effort to create clear career pathways for youth across Maui County. Maui Health’s junior volunteer program, which includes clinical observation opportunities, introduces high school students to hospital operations and patient support roles and its annual partnership with STEMworks Maui brings hundreds of middle and high school students to Maui Memorial Medical Center each year to learn about careers in healthcare. Together, these programs provide local students with meaningful exposure to real-world healthcare environments and help spark long-term interest in fields critical to Maui’s future.

2025 summer intern, Ryan, worked with Maui Health’s IT Department

2026 Summer Internship Program Details

Program Dates: June 8 – July 31, 2026

June 8 – July 31, 2026 Compensation: $22–$32 per hour, depending on position

$22–$32 per hour, depending on position Primary Location: Maui Memorial Medical Center

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Eligibility

Undergraduate Interns: Must be pursuing a bachelor’s degree or have graduated within the past year; high school diploma or GED required.

Must be pursuing a bachelor’s degree or have graduated within the past year; high school diploma or GED required. Graduate Interns: Must be pursuing or have recently completed a graduate program within the past year; bachelor’s degree required.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

How to Apply

Application Deadline: April 10, 2026

April 10, 2026 Apply Online: www.mauihealth.org/intern

www.mauihealth.org/intern Apply in Person: Walk-In Wednesdays: Every Wednesday from 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. at the Maui Memorial Medical Center HR Office. Download flyer for details. Maui Health Career Fair: February 27, see details below.



For more information, visit www.mauihealth.org/intern or contact Maui Health Human Resources at MHS-Recruitment-Svcs@kp.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Health Career Fair, Feb. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Career fair attendees will have access to personalized career guidance and support throughout the application process, enabling recruiters to match applicants with job openings based on their skills, experience, passions, and growth potential. Computers will be available for applicants, and recruiters will be present to answer any questions. For details, visit mauihealth.org/careerfair.