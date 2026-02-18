Trilogy Excursions welcomes home Trilogy VI: A symbol of resilience and renewal for the Lahaina based boat company

Trilogy Excursions welcomes home Trilogy VI at Lahaina Harbor. PC: courtesy

Trilogy Excursions announced the return of Trilogy VI, the newest sailing catamaran to join its fleet, arriving in Lahaina Harbor after an extraordinary transoceanic voyage from St. Croix. This milestone marks a powerful moment of resilience and renewal for Trilogy Excursions and the broader West Maui community.

The newly built Trilogy VI replaces the original catamaran of the same name — a cherished vessel lost in Lahaina Harbor during the catastrophic Lahaina wildfires in August 2023. Carrying forward the name was a deliberate choice, honoring the legacy of the past while looking confidently toward the future.

The old T6 was lost in the Lahaina fires. PC: courtesy Trilogy Excursions

Founded in Lahaina over 50 years ago, by the Coon family, Trilogy has long been woven into the fabric of community life and ocean culture on Maui. The return of Trilogy VI to its home harbor — newly operational once again — represents meaningful progress in Lahaina’s post fire recovery and this Maui family-run company.

“The return of Trilogy VI feels like coming full circle,” said Stephen Bennett, Trilogy’s President, “It reflects the steady steps our community and company have taken to move forward together.”

Trilogy Excursions welcomes home Trilogy VI. PC: courtesy

The journey from St. Croix to Maui was a significant undertaking. Sailing thousands of miles with a lean crew of four, Trilogy VI’s ocean crossing required professional seamanship, patience, and respect for the elements. The voyage was chronicled through detailed captain’s logs that highlight both the technical challenges and the reflective, quiet moments of life at sea. The complete Crossing Story can be read at https://blog.sailtrilogy.com/trilogy-crossings.

The return also holds special meaning for Trilogy’s founding family. Captain Jim Coon, the company’s co-founder and his son Captain Riley Coon, were part of the crew who delivered the original Trilogy VI, nearly three decades ago. Captain Jim Coon has long said that Trilogy VI holds a special place in his heart because of the memories tied to her early years. “My son Riley and I sailed her to Lahaina from Aberdeen, Washington—where she was built—when he was just a kid,” Jim said. “It’s incredibly gratifying to now see this beautiful new Trilogy VI rising from the ashes, so to speak—as she and her crew once again sail into her Lahaina home port after a 6,000-mile passage.”

Trilogy Excursions crossing crew is among those that welcomed home Trilogy VI. PC: courtesy

In the years since the Lahaina fires, Trilogy has remained steadfast in its commitment to supporting the community and rebuilding with intention. Like many local businesses, the company has navigated uncertainty with the dedication of its team and the ongoing support of neighbors, guests, and partners who believe in Maui’s future.

To honor that shared journey, Trilogy will host community sails for local residents throughout its first month back on the Auʻau Channel — ensuring the boat’s earliest chapters in Maui waters are written with the very community it calls home. These special sails are intended as a gesture of gratitude and reconnection, inviting residents to gather on the water as Trilogy resumes operations in Lahaina Harbor.

“With Trilogy VI back in our fleet and returning to Lahaina Harbor, we’re looking ahead,” said Bennett. “We remain committed to responsible ocean tourism, to caring for these waters, and to sharing the joy of sailing Maui Nui with both residents and visitors.”

“As Trilogy VI rejoins the fleet on the water, her sails carry forward a legacy rooted in Lahaina — a legacy of resilience, connection, and hope for what’s next in Maui’s story.”