HECO’s Generation Plans and Maui’s Energy Future online presentation, Feb. 20

PC: Hawaiian Electric / Instagram

The Teran James Young Foundation presents a public conversation about Hawaiian Electric Company’s generation plans and their impact on Maui, this Friday.

The online presentation before the Maui Community Energy Alliance features Colton Ching, Senior Vice President of Planning & Technology at Hawaiian Electric Company.

The Maui Community Energy Alliance, a committee of the Teran James Young Foundation, invites the community to attend the online public meeting focused on Maui’s energy future.

The Zoom meeting takes place at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 20. Join at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89897085053?pwd=VXJzK1RkYUpBS0QyaWZTa0FyRU13UT09

This meeting offers an opportunity to hear directly from HECO leadership, learn about upcoming plans, and stay informed on issues shaping Maui’s energy future. Community members are encouraged to attend.