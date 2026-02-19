Hyatt Regency Maui partners with OHANA Pickleball Club to launch premier pickleball destination in Kāʻanapali

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa has partnered with OHANA Pickleball Club to bring a new world-class pickleball club experience to the shores of Kā‘anapali Beach. Open to all, the Grand Opening of the club is set for March 14, 2026.

The collaboration has transformed the resort’s tennis garden into an expansive pickleball and event complex designed to offer guests, groups and the local community a vibrant new hub for play, wellness, and social connection.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is the first Hawai‘i location for OHANA Pickleball Club. The full complex features 12 professional-grade shaded and lighted courts, two bocce ball courts, cornhole, ping-pong, five dedicated shaded event spaces, and a full ProShop offering paddles, balls, refreshments, and merchandise, creating an elevated destination recreational experience.

The Club is open for daily play from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We’re excited to bring OHANA Pickleball Club to the resort as another way for our guests and community to connect through this popular activity,” said Fred Findlen, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. “Here in Maui, connection is part of who we are. Partnering with OHANA Pickleball Club allows us to share that spirit, offering guests and locals alike a welcoming space to play and have fun, whether they’ve been on the court for years or are picking up a paddle for the first time.”

Unlike traditional mainland locations, which cater primarily to members, the OHANA Pickleball Club – Maui facility is designed to welcome both resort guests and the broader community. Each Hyatt Regency guestroom will receive two complimentary day passes per stay, with paddles and balls included at no extra charge as part of the resort fee. Additional court time and services will be available for purchase, and those looking for more flexible access can explore a variety of membership tiers that provide added perks.

“Our mission has always been to build communities through pickleball,” said Pat Rolfes, Owner of OHANA Pickleball Club. “As the pickleball community continues to grow world-wide, there’s no better place than Maui to bring people together to enjoy this sport. Developing this world-class pickleball & event hub and teaming up with Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa allows us to deliver an experience that matches the quality and hospitality both brands are known for.”

The Club caters to experienced players to beginners in its lively, social atmosphere. For beginners, dedicated coaches will provide an approachable and fun introduction to the sport. Pickleball programming includes: learn to play classes, private lessons, one-on-one coaching, group clinics, as well as weekly organized play. Additionally, OHANA Pickleball Club specializes in fun events for meetings, groups and unique team bonding experiences.

For more information, visit www.hyattregencymaui.com or www.ohanapickleballclub.com.