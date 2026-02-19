Maui Surf Forecast for February 20, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 0-2 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 7-10 7-10 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 03:53 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 09:44 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:00 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:29 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Nearshore buoys and surf observations continue to show advisory level surf along east facing shores with very little change among wave heights on the buoys during the past few days. Surf should begin to gradually ease tonight into Friday then steadily decrease over the weekend.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain well below seasonal levels through the weekend, and surf along south facing shores will remain small. Some trade wind swell will continue to wrap into select north and south facing exposures.

Forerunners from a large, long-period north to north-northeast swell are forecast to arrive Sunday night, then rapidly build to near warning levels along north facing shores Monday through Tuesday. Also due to the northerly direction, elevated surf heights are expected along west Maui and west Big Island near Kua Bay. Surf heights are expected to reach advisory threshold for west Big Island on Monday and could reach advisory threshold for west Maui as well. Lastly, due to the large swell and northerly direction (010-030 degrees), heavy surges are expected along north facing harbors such as Kahului and Hilo harbors.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.