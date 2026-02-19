Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 20, 2026

February 19, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
7-10
7-10
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 03:53 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 09:44 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:00 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:29 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Nearshore buoys and surf observations continue to show advisory level surf along east facing shores with very little change among wave heights on the buoys during the past few days. Surf should begin to gradually ease tonight into Friday then steadily decrease over the weekend. 


Surf along north and west facing shores will remain well below seasonal levels through the weekend, and surf along south facing shores will remain small. Some trade wind swell will continue to wrap into select north and south facing exposures. 


Forerunners from a large, long-period north to north-northeast swell are forecast to arrive Sunday night, then rapidly build to near warning levels along north facing shores Monday through Tuesday. Also due to the northerly direction, elevated surf heights are expected along west Maui and west Big Island near Kua Bay. Surf heights are expected to reach advisory threshold for west Big Island on Monday and could reach advisory threshold for west Maui as well. Lastly, due to the large swell and northerly direction (010-030 degrees), heavy surges are expected along north facing harbors such as Kahului and Hilo harbors. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments