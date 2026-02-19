New 2026 Toyota RAV4 arrives in Hawaiʻi with fully electrified lineup

The all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 Launches in Hawaiʻi with Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid powertrains. PC: Toyota Hawai’i

The all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 has officially arrived at Toyota dealerships across Hawaiʻi, marking a new generation of the small class SUV. For the first time, RAV4 is offered exclusively in Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid powertrains, combining its versatility with greater efficiency and electrified performance designed for island driving.

The shift to a fully electrified lineup reflects continued demand in Hawaiʻi for vehicles that balance efficiency, capability and everyday versatility, especially as more drivers look for ways to reduce fuel consumption without sacrificing performance.

“The RAV4 has been one of Hawaiʻi’s top vehicles for years because it fits the way people live and drive here,” said Lance Ichimura, senior vice president of Toyota Hawaiʻi. “With the all-new 2026 RAV4, we are building on that trust with improved performance, advanced technology and an electrified lineup that makes sense for island life.”

The 2026 RAV4 features a redesigned exterior available in three styling themes: Core, Rugged and Sport. A more refined interior elevates everyday driving. Standard features now include a digital gauge cluster, the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system, and Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, with enhanced driver assistance and safety technologies. The Rugged design is available on a new Hybrid Woodland grade with standard all-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, tow hitch receiver, and more.

RAV4 Hybrid models deliver improved power and fuel efficiency, while Plug-in-Hybrid models offer increased all-electric driving range and standard all-wheel drive, providing added flexibility for a wide range of driving needs.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid models are now available at Toyota Hawaiʻi dealerships statewide. Plug-in-Hybrid models are expected to arrive later this spring.

For more information, visit toyotahawaii.com or contact your local Toyota Hawaiʻi dealership.