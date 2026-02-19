Traffic advisory: Parts of Makawao Ave. to be closed on weekends until March 15, 2026

Makawao Avenue. Maui Now file photo.

A County of Maui Department of Public Works reconstruction project will close both lanes on portions of Makawao Avenue during weekends, starting this Saturday, Feb. 21, through Sunday, March 15, 2026. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to expect delays and adhere to all traffic-control personnel, signs and detours.

The Makawao Avenue Reconstruction project is upgrading sections of approximately 1.8 miles from Apana Road to Ai Street. Weekend work — from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6:30 p.m. Sunday — will require full road closures in certain areas, with access for local traffic only.

Weekend construction dates and areas include (subject to change):

Feb. 21-22: Apana Road to West Lāʻie Drive

Feb. 28-March 1: West Lāʻie Drive to East Lāʻie Drive

March 7-8: West Laie Drive to East Lāʻie Drive

March 14-15: Apana Road to East Lāʻie Drive

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ongoing weekday construction — from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — has been closing single lanes in active work zones between Apana Road to Ai Street.

The DPW project started in October 2025 and is expected to be completed in February 2027. Improvements include pavement reconstruction, sidewalk, curb and drainage upgrades, guardrail replacement, and new striping and signage.

For general DPW information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.