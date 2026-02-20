FEMA approves $33.4 million to support recovery in Hawaiʻi, including funds for Maui wildfires and Kīlauea eruption

Lahaina town and Small Boat Harbor aerials one year after the Lahaina wildfire (Aug. 19, 2024). PC: DLNR.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently approved $33.4 million in funding to support recovery for past disasters in Hawaiʻi for Public Assistance projects, which includes debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of public infrastructure damaged by recent disasters.

This regional funding is part of a broader effort announced by the Department of Homeland Security.

Some FEMA grants recently approved across Hawaiʻi include:

$4 million to the State Department of Land and Natural Resources for permanent repairs to Pohoiki boat ramp as a result of Kīlauea Volcanic eruption and earthquakes.

as a result of Kīlauea Volcanic eruption and earthquakes. $7.8 million to Maui County Emergency Management Agency for emergency protective measures in response to the Maui wildfires.

for emergency protective measures in response to the Maui wildfires. $1.8 million to Maui County Department of Police for emergency support in response to the Maui wildfires.

for emergency support in response to the Maui wildfires. $2.4 million to Maui County Emergency Management Agency for security support in response to the Maui wildfires.

for security support in response to the Maui wildfires. $6.4 million to Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns for permanent repairs to the West Maui Senior Center as a result of the Maui wildfires.

as a result of the Maui wildfires. $6.9 million to Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns for permanent repairs to the Lahaina Crossroads Apartments as a result of the Maui wildfires.

as a result of the Maui wildfires. $4.1 million to the Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns for permanent repairs to the Komohana Hale Apartments as a result of the Maui wildfires.

FEMA will continue to review additional projects and obligate funds on a rolling basis as eligibility is confirmed and scopes of work are finalized. This regional funding is part of a broader effort announced by the Department of Homeland Security and was approved prior to the government funding lapse.