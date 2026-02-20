Hawaiʻi Technology Academy announces admissions open for 2026-27

At HTA, students learn by doing. Kīhei high schooler Ryder Perez gained valuable work skills at Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate. His experience was part of HTA’s innovative Career-Based Learning program that allows students to earn credit while diving into internships, experiential programs, jobs or independent projects.

Hawaiʻi Technology Academy, the state’s largest K-12 public charter school, officially opens its admissions applications for the upcoming school year on Monday, Feb. 23. Families are invited to explore HTA’s unique blended learning model, a tuition-free approach that focuses on each child’s individual needs and interests.

HTA has two campuses on Maui: a K-8 campus in Lahaina and a K-12 campus in Kīhei.

Its blended learning model empowers students to take ownership of their education. The school week is a strategic mix of on-campus and virtual classes that gives students the flexibility to explore their unique interests. Plus there’s an emphasis on hands-on experiences as students get out into our Maui community to continue their learning in the real world.

Families may start applying for admission on Feb. 23. A computerized lottery to allocate open seats will be held on April 8. Late admissions for any remaining seats are open until July.

For more information, visit https://hi.myhta.org/admissions/.