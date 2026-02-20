Hui Livestock & Poultry Maui hosts first poultry show in 16 years

The Hui Livestock & Poultry Maui held its first annual Poultry Show on Sunday, Feb. 15, at the Oskie Rice Arena. This was the first community bird show outside of the annual AgFest and Maui County Fair since 2010, when it was last under the direction of Todd Steele of Lahaina.

Over 30 exhibitors brought in a total of 90 exhibits, and consisted of 65 different breeds competing in classes including commercial chicken, fancy chicken, bantam chicken, and game fowl. The event welcomed roughly 200 attendees who also enjoyed shopping local vendors such as LF Farms, Maui Keiki Pa’u, Pochos and Papales, Squeeze Maui, and Violet’s Toy Box.

Hui Livestock & Poultry Maui would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their support of the event: AP Home Solutions, Ashley Ornang and Melvin Hipolito, Dawn Shirota, Dr. Lauren Knobel, DVM, GL Farms, Hawai’i Breeders Association, Kaleo Sato & Ohana, Kaonoulu Ranch/K Ranch Roping, K&M Party Rentals, Maile Masada and Masada Equine, Maui Oil, Pukalani Superette, Roselani Scoop Shop, The Pet Shop Maui, Tyler Vierra, and 808 Xtreme Frenchies Maui.

Lucky

Winners included:

Youth Fancy Hen

1st Place: Camilla’s Coop, Polish

Youth Fancy Rooster

1st Place: Lilikoi Pimentel, Coq Gaulois

2nd Place: Lilikoi Pimentel, Japanese Shamo

Open Fancy Rooster

1st Place: Chicky Momma, Crevecouer

2nd Place: Akamai Animals, Ayam Cemani

Zombie

Youth Commercial Hen

1st Place: Meleana Hipolito, Buff Orpington

2nd Place: Camilla’s Coop, Zombie

Open Commercial Hen

1st Place: Chicky Momma, Rhode Island Red

2nd Place: Kupono Aguirre, Welsummer

Open Commercial Rooster

1st Place: Kupono Aguirre, Buff Orpington

2nd Place: Akamai Animals, Silverrudd Blue

Pumpkin

Youth Bantam Cock

1st Place: Big Belly Gang, Serama named “Adobo”

2nd Place: Big Belly Gang, Serama named “Pumpkin”

Open Bantam Cock

1st Place: Jeric Bautista, Blue

2nd Place: Country Guavaz, Edow

3rd Place: Country Guavaz, Black Dom

Open Bantam Hen

1st Place: Akamai Animals, Serama

Youth Exotic Game Bird Hen

1st Place: Carter Mae Sato

Open Exotic Game Bird Hen

1st Place: Shima/KJ Game Farm, Golden Gray

2nd Place: 808 Game Farm, Mug

3rd Place: Maylee Maxwell, Spangled Hatch/Mel Sim

Open Red Game Bird Hen

1st Place: Javen DeFrancia, J Boogie Hatch

2nd Place: Bubu Mon, Mel Hatch

2nd Place: Country Guavaz, Wallet Kelso

3rd Place: Rainbow Country, Hatch, Kelso, and Roundhead

3rd Place: Country Guavaz, Yellow Leg Hatch

Youth Exotic Game Bird Stag

1st Place: Beauden Mahelona, Sardinha Golden Cross

2nd Place: Khayra Acosta, Golden Pumpkin

3rd Place: Khayra Acosta, Golden Pumpkin

Open Exotic Game Bird Stag

1st Place: Maylee Maxwell, Blue Hennie/White Claret

2nd Place: Shima/KJ Game Farm, White

3rd Place: Zekie Diamond, Minor Blue/Kelso

Youth Red Game Bird Stag

1st Place: Ryden & Rylee Valdez, Radio Green Leg Sweater

2nd Place: Cole Quinabo, Hatch Brown/Red

3rd Place: King Torres, Radio Green Leg Sweater

Open Red Game Bird Stag

1st Place: Jeric Bautista, Hatch Hennie

2nd Place: Sweater Albany

3rd Place: Javen DeFrancia, J Boogie Hatch

Youth Exotic Game Bird Cock

1st Place: Stassi Mahelona, Sardinha Golden Cross

2nd Place: Cole Quinabo, Bulik Roundhead

3rd Place: Lacy Feiteira, Hatch Black

Open Exotic Game Bird Cock

1st Place: Country Guavaz, White Claret

2nd Place: Bubu Mon, Blue Hennie

2nd Place: Shima/KJ Game Farm, Golden Gray

3rd Place: Butch Cambra, White

Youth Gray Game Bird Cock

1st Place: Cole Quinabo, Toppy Gray

1st Place: Rhyatt Shinjo, Gray Sweater

Open Gray Game Bird Cock

1st Place: H2K Game Farm, Golden Kelso

2nd Place: Butch Cambra, Gray

3rd Place: Bubu Mon, Gray Kelso

3rd Place: H2K Game Farm, Mel Black/Bates Gray

Youth Red Game Bird Cock

1st Place: Cole Quinabo, Sweater Roundhead

2nd Place: King Torres, Green Leg Sweater Kelso

3rd Place: Carter Sato, Hatch Hennie

3rd Place: Ryden & Rylee Valdez, Green Leg Sweater Kelso

Open Red Game Bird Cock

1st Place: H2K Game Farm, Roundhead Kelso

2nd Place: Javen DeFrancia, J Boogie Hatch

3rd Place: Rainbow Country Game Farm, Hatch and Roundhead

3rd Place: T&G/Basso Game Farm, Yellow Leg Hatch

High Point Winners

1st Place Youth: Cole Quinabo, 77 points

2nd Place Youth: Ryden & Rylee Valdez, 58 points

3rd Place Youth: King Torres, 39 points

1st Place Open: Country Guavaz, 78 points

2nd Place Open: Rainbow Country, 69 points

3rd Place Open: H2K Game Farm, 47 points

3rd Place Open: T&G/Basso Game Farm, 47 points

Spirit of the Fire Horse Award

Carter Mae Sato

Spirit of the Angels Award