Hui Livestock & Poultry Maui hosts first poultry show in 16 years
The Hui Livestock & Poultry Maui held its first annual Poultry Show on Sunday, Feb. 15, at the Oskie Rice Arena. This was the first community bird show outside of the annual AgFest and Maui County Fair since 2010, when it was last under the direction of Todd Steele of Lahaina.
Over 30 exhibitors brought in a total of 90 exhibits, and consisted of 65 different breeds competing in classes including commercial chicken, fancy chicken, bantam chicken, and game fowl. The event welcomed roughly 200 attendees who also enjoyed shopping local vendors such as LF Farms, Maui Keiki Pa’u, Pochos and Papales, Squeeze Maui, and Violet’s Toy Box.
Hui Livestock & Poultry Maui would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their support of the event: AP Home Solutions, Ashley Ornang and Melvin Hipolito, Dawn Shirota, Dr. Lauren Knobel, DVM, GL Farms, Hawai’i Breeders Association, Kaleo Sato & Ohana, Kaonoulu Ranch/K Ranch Roping, K&M Party Rentals, Maile Masada and Masada Equine, Maui Oil, Pukalani Superette, Roselani Scoop Shop, The Pet Shop Maui, Tyler Vierra, and 808 Xtreme Frenchies Maui.
Winners included:
Youth Fancy Hen
- 1st Place: Camilla’s Coop, Polish
Youth Fancy Rooster
- 1st Place: Lilikoi Pimentel, Coq Gaulois
- 2nd Place: Lilikoi Pimentel, Japanese Shamo
Open Fancy Rooster
- 1st Place: Chicky Momma, Crevecouer
- 2nd Place: Akamai Animals, Ayam Cemani
Youth Commercial Hen
- 1st Place: Meleana Hipolito, Buff Orpington
- 2nd Place: Camilla’s Coop, Zombie
Open Commercial Hen
- 1st Place: Chicky Momma, Rhode Island Red
- 2nd Place: Kupono Aguirre, Welsummer
Open Commercial Rooster
- 1st Place: Kupono Aguirre, Buff Orpington
- 2nd Place: Akamai Animals, Silverrudd Blue
Youth Bantam Cock
- 1st Place: Big Belly Gang, Serama named “Adobo”
- 2nd Place: Big Belly Gang, Serama named “Pumpkin”
Open Bantam Cock
- 1st Place: Jeric Bautista, Blue
- 2nd Place: Country Guavaz, Edow
- 3rd Place: Country Guavaz, Black Dom
Open Bantam Hen
- 1st Place: Akamai Animals, Serama
Youth Exotic Game Bird Hen
- 1st Place: Carter Mae Sato
Open Exotic Game Bird Hen
- 1st Place: Shima/KJ Game Farm, Golden Gray
- 2nd Place: 808 Game Farm, Mug
- 3rd Place: Maylee Maxwell, Spangled Hatch/Mel Sim
Open Red Game Bird Hen
- 1st Place: Javen DeFrancia, J Boogie Hatch
- 2nd Place: Bubu Mon, Mel Hatch
- 2nd Place: Country Guavaz, Wallet Kelso
- 3rd Place: Rainbow Country, Hatch, Kelso, and Roundhead
- 3rd Place: Country Guavaz, Yellow Leg Hatch
Youth Exotic Game Bird Stag
- 1st Place: Beauden Mahelona, Sardinha Golden Cross
- 2nd Place: Khayra Acosta, Golden Pumpkin
- 3rd Place: Khayra Acosta, Golden Pumpkin
Open Exotic Game Bird Stag
- 1st Place: Maylee Maxwell, Blue Hennie/White Claret
- 2nd Place: Shima/KJ Game Farm, White
- 3rd Place: Zekie Diamond, Minor Blue/Kelso
Youth Red Game Bird Stag
- 1st Place: Ryden & Rylee Valdez, Radio Green Leg Sweater
- 2nd Place: Cole Quinabo, Hatch Brown/Red
- 3rd Place: King Torres, Radio Green Leg Sweater
Open Red Game Bird Stag
- 1st Place: Jeric Bautista, Hatch Hennie
- 2nd Place: Sweater Albany
- 3rd Place: Javen DeFrancia, J Boogie Hatch
Youth Exotic Game Bird Cock
- 1st Place: Stassi Mahelona, Sardinha Golden Cross
- 2nd Place: Cole Quinabo, Bulik Roundhead
- 3rd Place: Lacy Feiteira, Hatch Black
Open Exotic Game Bird Cock
- 1st Place: Country Guavaz, White Claret
- 2nd Place: Bubu Mon, Blue Hennie
- 2nd Place: Shima/KJ Game Farm, Golden Gray
- 3rd Place: Butch Cambra, White
Youth Gray Game Bird Cock
- 1st Place: Cole Quinabo, Toppy Gray
- 1st Place: Rhyatt Shinjo, Gray Sweater
Open Gray Game Bird Cock
- 1st Place: H2K Game Farm, Golden Kelso
- 2nd Place: Butch Cambra, Gray
- 3rd Place: Bubu Mon, Gray Kelso
- 3rd Place: H2K Game Farm, Mel Black/Bates Gray
Youth Red Game Bird Cock
- 1st Place: Cole Quinabo, Sweater Roundhead
- 2nd Place: King Torres, Green Leg Sweater Kelso
- 3rd Place: Carter Sato, Hatch Hennie
- 3rd Place: Ryden & Rylee Valdez, Green Leg Sweater Kelso
Open Red Game Bird Cock
- 1st Place: H2K Game Farm, Roundhead Kelso
- 2nd Place: Javen DeFrancia, J Boogie Hatch
- 3rd Place: Rainbow Country Game Farm, Hatch and Roundhead
- 3rd Place: T&G/Basso Game Farm, Yellow Leg Hatch
High Point Winners
- 1st Place Youth: Cole Quinabo, 77 points
- 2nd Place Youth: Ryden & Rylee Valdez, 58 points
- 3rd Place Youth: King Torres, 39 points
- 1st Place Open: Country Guavaz, 78 points
- 2nd Place Open: Rainbow Country, 69 points
- 3rd Place Open: H2K Game Farm, 47 points
- 3rd Place Open: T&G/Basso Game Farm, 47 points
Spirit of the Fire Horse Award
- Carter Mae Sato
Spirit of the Angels Award
- Charlie Maxwell III