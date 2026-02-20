Maui News

Intermittent road closures on Hāna Highway for rock scaling work

February 20, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
Rock scaling on Hāna Highway. File PC: Wendy Osher. (11.8.24)

There will be intermittent road closures at mile marker 14.9 on Hāna Highway (Route 360) for rock scaling work next week, according to the state Department of Transportation.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning Monday, Feb. 23 through Friday, Feb. 27, there will be intermittent holds of traffic in both directions for around 15 to 20 minutes. This is to allow for rocks and debris to be cleared from the roadway. There will no additional holds of traffic until the queue has been cleared. The work zone at mile marker 14.9 is in the area between Honomanū and Nuaʻailua.

All work is weather permitting.

