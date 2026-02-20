Jazz Maui adds second seating to Sunset Jazz

Sunset Jazz Combo / Jazz Maui. PC: Bruce Forrester 2024

Due to popular demand, Jazz Maui will offer two Sunset Jazz shows every Sunday beginning March 1, 2026 at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory, 78 Ulupono Street in Lahaina. The seating for the first show begins at 4:30 p.m. with live jazz from 5-6:30 p.m. The second seating begins at 7 p.m. with live jazz from 7:30-9 p.m.

“Sunset Jazz has been sold out often since we began offering these concerts in 2022,” said Bryant Neal, Executive director of Jazz Maui. “We are very happy to offer a second show to accommodate jazz fans on Maui. Each concert is still an hour and a half of great live jazz, but with no intermission.” Advance ticket purchase is required at https://www.mauichocolatetour.com/sunset-jazz/ or JazzMaui.org.

On Sunday March 1, Valley Isle Steel Pan is spotlighted featuring pannist Nolan Wren, guitarist Prem Brosio, keyboardist Jeff Helllmer, bassist Ashton Yarbrough, and drummer Brent Elberg performing a unique fusion of island rhythms and improvisational jazz. The steel pan, a percussion instrument, originated in the Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago. Unlike traditional drums, the whole surface vibrates to produce a rich, resonant tone.

The weekly Sunset Jazz concert series features world-class live jazz music, sunset views and chocolate/beverage pairings. During the concert, chocolate sommeliers serve chocolate flights selected from an extensive list of chocolates and suggested alcoholic beverage pairings for each flight along with sweet and savory items for additional purchase.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. All proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aecg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents jazz concerts, jazz education, and jazz outreach programs, maintaining and preserving the heritage of jazz by presenting the music that celebrates jazz’s evolution over the past 100 years.

Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.