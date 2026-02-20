Paving and striping work to close Puʻunēnē Avenue at night next week

Residential access for those living on streets adjacent to Puʻunēnē Avenue.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public that night lane and road closures are planned next week on Puʻunēnē Avenue between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway.

A full road closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue is scheduled for three nights, beginning at 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 24 to 4:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 27. The last closure will be lifted on Friday, Feb. 27, although work may be completed sooner. Contractors will be paving and striping the roadway.

On Monday, Feb. 23, there will be alternating single lane closures in either direction on Puʻunēnē Avenue from 8:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 23 to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 Then again from 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 26 to 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, if paving is completed in two nights, otherwise the full road closure will remain in effect. A contractor will be performing striping work during the alternating lane closures and the full road closures. Flaggers will assist motorists and one through lane will remain open in each direction.

During the full closure, those wanting to travel to Kahului from Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) will need to detour by making a right turn heading east onto Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800), then turn left onto Dairy Road, as there will be a roadblock at the Maui Veterans Highway and Puʻunēnē Avenue intersection.

Those wanting to travel to Wailuku from Maui Veterans Highway may turn left and head west onto Kūihelani Highway. Maui Lani Parkway off of Kūihelani Highway will take highway users into Wailuku and will offer another route to Kahului.

Construction barriers will be established at the right turn onto Puʻunēnē Avenue from Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, as well as at the left-turn lane heading onto Puʻunēnē Avenue from Kūihelani Highway, to enable the work to proceed safely. Additionally, there will be no right turns from West Papa Avenue onto Puʻunēnē Avenue; and no left turns from East Papa Avenue onto Puʻunēnē Avenue. Those needing access to Puʻukani Street may use Hukilike Street.

The work is part of the Puʻunēnē Avenue improvements project, which is designed to help improve traffic flow and enhance vehicle and freight circulation with the addition of more lanes and updated traffic signalization, on one of central Maui’s main thoroughfares.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.