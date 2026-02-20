Treecovery supports planting of endemic loulu palms at Lahaina Harbor

Treecovery and Kā‘anapali Beach Resort volunteers at Lahaina Harbor following the

installation. PC: Treecovery

Restoration work continues at Lahaina Harbor, where the loading dock has reopened and resumed operations following the 2023 wildfires, with the recent planting of nearly 10 native trees, including endemic loulu palms.

Treecovery supported the transport and installation of the trees as part of an effort initiated by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation and funded by Maui County, with support from Royal Pacific Landscape, helping restore native Hawaiian species, providing shade, and contributing to a sense of place in the heart of Lahaina town.

“Planting trees at Lahaina Harbor is another meaningful step in rebuilding the landscape and supporting the community’s recovery,” said Duane Sparkman, founder and president of Treecovery Hawai‘i. “We’re thankful for the support of our partners and volunteers who have helped grow, care for and plant these trees. Their involvement makes it possible to help restore these spaces for residents, and it’s a reminder of how much can be accomplished when the community works together.”

Landscaping team members from the Kā‘anapali Operations Association provided additional on-the-ground assistance with planting at the harbor, supporting efforts to reintroduce culturally and ecologically significant native species. In addition to loulu palms, other native species planted in recent weeks included ‘iliahi (Hawaiian sandalwood), kukui, ‘ae‘ae and pōhuehue, reflecting a growing emphasis on restoring plants that are part of Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural heritage.

The loulu trees were grown for approximately 20 years at Native Nursery’s farm parcel in Kula from seeds originally collected on Moloka‘i, where the loulu Hawaiian fan palm is endemic.

Planting of loulu palms at Lahaina Harbor.

“Restoring shade and reintroducing native species at Lahaina Harbor helps improve a space that serves the community every day,” said Theo Morrison, executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. “We’re grateful to the organizations and volunteers who support Lahaina’s continued healing while helping care for these gathering spaces for future generations.”

Additional plantings are planned at Lahaina Harbor this month, including more ‘ae‘ae to be installed at the base of the existing palm trees. The Lahaina Restoration Foundation is responsible for maintaining these areas as restoration work continues. Planning for the broader Royal Complex is also underway, with G70 leading the design process, including the incorporation of Native Hawaiian species throughout the area.

Supporting long-term recovery through grow hubs

Treecovery supports Maui’s long-term recovery through 31 active “grow hubs,” or partial nurseries that help supply and support ongoing planting efforts. To date, Treecovery has planted more than 9,000 trees as part of its reforestation work.

Fourteen of these grow hubs are located at Kā‘anapali Beach Resort properties, which have contributed to Treecovery’s broader reforestation effort. The resort’s landscaping and operations team, a small and dedicated crew responsible for maintaining the resort grounds and shared spaces, plays an important role in caring for all the landscaping, trees and infrastructure throughout the resort community while helping maintain a welcoming, well-cared-for environment for residents and visitors. Across all the Kā‘anapali Beach Resort grow hubs, 2,500 saplings have been successfully installed as part of the effort to restore trees lost in the wildfires.

Saplings grow at the Mana‘olana Garden grow hubs, where young trees are cared for

and prepared for planting in restoration sites across Maui.

“Treecovery has been doing incredible work to help restore Maui’s landscapes, and we’re proud to be able to assist them as needed,” said Raphael Wellerstein, President-General Manager, Kā‘anapali Operations Association. “Our crew is always eager to assist when needed, especially for projects that support Lahaina’s recovery.”

As rebuilding continues, Treecovery works with residents to understand what was lost and helps guide tree selection and planting considerations when the time is right, with an emphasis on long-term stewardship and wildfire resilience. To learn more about programs and volunteer opportunities, visit www.treecoveryhawaii.org.