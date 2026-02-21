Flood Advisory until 9 p.m. for Maui and 8:45 for Molokaʻi

Radar imagery. (2.21.26) PC: NOAA/NWS

Update: 6:02 p.m., Feb. 21, 2026

Maui Flood Advisory until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. At 6 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over windward West Maui Mountains. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. The heaviest rain was falling between Kahakuloa and Waiheʻe.

Additional heavy showers are expected through the evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahakuloa, Honokōhau, Waiheʻe, Kapalua, Waiehu, Nāpili- Honokōwai, Wailuku and Honolua Bay.

As a precaution, the public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 9 p.m. if flooding persists.

Update: 5:39 p.m., Feb. 21, 2026

Molokaʻi Flood Advisory until 8:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Molokaʻi in Maui County until 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

At 5:38 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over northeast Molokaʻi with rain rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Hālawa stream is showing a sharp rise and some flooding impacts are expected along windward Molokaʻi.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kalaupapa National Park, Hālawa Valley and Kualapuʻu.

As a precaution, the public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 8:45 p.m. if flooding persists.