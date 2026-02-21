Hawaiʻi congressional delegation responds after Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s global tariffs

The US Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump’s global tariffs on Friday, prompting response from Hawaiʻi congressional leaders.

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a senior member of the Senate Committees on Small Business and Entrepreneurship and the Judiciary, said the tariffs have “wreaked havoc” on small businesses over the past year, and have “driven up costs for consumers.”

She called the tariffs, “reckless” and “illegal,” and said they were conceived as a lever “to consolidate power and intimidate our global partners.”

“Now that the Court has ruled, this regime needs to expeditiously reimburse the businesses who have borne the cost for Trump’s disastrous trade war and lay out a plan to actually address the affordability crisis facing millions of Americans. The President must not seek to reimpose these tariffs using the pretext of some other authority,” said Hirono.

Rep. Jill Tokuda of Hawaiʻi, also reacted to the Supreme Court decision to strike down the administration’s tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Tokuda called the global tariffs “executive overreach,” and said Congress has the power to set trade policy.

“No president should be able to unilaterally gamble with our economy, effectively taxing American families, farmers, and small businesses,” she said.

Tokuda said damage from these tariffs is already done. “Farmers here in Hawaiʻi and across the country were forced to swallow higher production costs, families watched the price of putting dinner on the table skyrocket, small businesses shut their doors or are operating on razor thin margins. One Supreme Court ruling cannot undo all this harm or rebuild trust with our trade partners,” she said.

“Our people need certainty, relief, and a path forward right now, not more unauthorized taxes and economic chaos,” said Tokuda.

In a Truth Social post, President Donald J. Trump called the ruling on tariffs “deeply disappointing.”

He wrote: “It is my opinion that the Court has been swayed by Foreign Interests, and a Political Movement that is far smaller than people would think — But obnoxious, ignorant, and loud!”

Additional comments also outlined planned action going forward via the president’s account on the Truth Social platform:

“In order to protect our Country, a President can actually charge more TARIFFS than I was charging in the past under the various other TARIFF authorities, which have also been confirmed, and fully allowed.”

The post went on to say: “Today I will sign an Order to impose a 10% GLOBAL TARIFF, under Section 122, over and above our normal TARIFFS already being charged, and we are also initiating several Section 301 and other Investigations to protect our Country from unfair Trading practices.”

In a news release from the White House on Friday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai touted the nation’s GDP report and the president’s agenda including tariffs. He said: