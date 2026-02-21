Seabury Hall Performing Arts presents Kodachrome by Adam Szymkowicz

Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowtiz

Seabury Hall Performing Arts will present Kodachrome, a thoughtful and engaging play by Adam Szymkowicz, directed by Marsha Kelly, for one weekend only, March 6–8, at the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center on the Seabury Hall campus in Makawao.

Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday, March 6–7, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m.

“I am thrilled to share Kodachrome with our community,” said director Marsha Kelly. “Our students have worked with tremendous focus and care to bring this thoughtful and layered play to life, and their dedication has been inspiring to watch. I’m incredibly proud of the ensemble and excited for audiences to experience their work.”

Kodachrome is a contemporary ensemble play that explores love, memory, time, and the fleeting moments that shape our lives. The production has been widely praised for its emotional range and inventive storytelling.

Tickets are priced at $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for students. Tickets may be reserved or purchased online at seaburyhall.org/arts.

