Flood Watch extended through Monday afternoon

Satellite imagery (2.22.26) PC: NOAA/NWS

Update: 6:52 p.m. Feb. 22, 2026

Flood Watch through Monday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through Monday afternoon for Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and Niʻihau.

An upper level disturbance will create unstable conditions across the state. A low level trough moving in from the north will combine forces with increasing northeasterly trade winds, producing periods of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms across most of the state. according to the NWS. This Flood Watch may need to be expanded to the Big Island by Monday morning.

The NWS reports that flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

The public should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.