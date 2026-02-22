Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa announces lineup for 3rd Annual Nashville Nights Songwriter Series in 2026

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa announces the return of its popular Nashville Nights songwriter series, unveiling a thoughtfully curated lineup of celebrated country artists and singer-songwriters who will bring the art of storytelling from Music City to Maui’s oceanfront stage for the third consecutive year.

Set for monthly performances from April to September, the outdoor concert series invites guests and locals to experience intimate live performances in a relaxed, open-air setting. Each event will be hosted on the resort’s Halona Kai Lawn from 7-9:30 p.m. with Southern-inspired food and beverage offerings available for purchase throughout the evening.

“Storytelling is at the heart of country music, and it resonates strongly with both residents and visitors,” said Fred Findlen, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. “Nashville Nights allows us to share those stories in a setting that is distinctly Maui, pairing Nashville’s songwriting tradition with the iconic backdrop of Kāʻanapali Beach. We look forward to welcoming this talented group of artists for the 2026 series.”

The third annual Nashville Nights lineup features a mix of established hitmakers, acclaimed songwriters, and up-and-coming performers whose careers span chart-topping singles, major tours, iconic stages and even television screens. The calendar of events includes:

April 25 — Canaan Smith , an American country singer and songwriter from Williamsburg, Virginia whose major breakthrough was co-writing the 2009 hit “Runaway” for Love and Theft before launching his own recording career. His solo music includes Bronco (2015) and High Country Sound (2021), and his single “Love You Like That” hit #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Smith also writes for other artists and continues releasing new material, including his 2025 album Chickahominy.

, an American country singer and songwriter from Williamsburg, Virginia whose major breakthrough was co-writing the 2009 hit “Runaway” for Love and Theft before launching his own recording career. His solo music includes Bronco (2015) and High Country Sound (2021), and his single “Love You Like That” hit #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Smith also writes for other artists and continues releasing new material, including his 2025 album Chickahominy. May 23 — Emily Ann Roberts , a country singer-songwriter from Knoxville, Tennessee who first gained national attention as the runner-up on The Voice Season 9 as part of Blake Shelton’s team. Since The Voice, Roberts has released a full-length album, Can’t Hide Country (2023), and an EP, Memory Lane (2025), performed at the Grand Ole Opry multiple times, toured with major artists, and signed to RECORDS/Sony Music Nashville.

, a country singer-songwriter from Knoxville, Tennessee who first gained national attention as the runner-up on The Voice Season 9 as part of Blake Shelton’s team. Since The Voice, Roberts has released a full-length album, Can’t Hide Country (2023), and an EP, Memory Lane (2025), performed at the Grand Ole Opry multiple times, toured with major artists, and signed to RECORDS/Sony Music Nashville. June 20 — Love & Theft , an American country duo made up of Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles. Formed in Nashville in 2006, the duo scored their first chart success with the Top 10 Billboard country hit “Runaway.” Following the success of their hit single, the duo continued to release hits including the chart-topping single “Angel Eyes.”

, an American country duo made up of Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles. Formed in Nashville in 2006, the duo scored their first chart success with the Top 10 Billboard country hit “Runaway.” Following the success of their hit single, the duo continued to release hits including the chart-topping single “Angel Eyes.” July 27 — Mike Eli , the lead vocalist and guitarist for the American country band Eli Young Band. Formed in 2000 in Tomball, Texas, the group has achieved multiple chart successes, including #1 hits such as “Crazy Girl,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” “Drunk Last Night,” and “Love Ain’t.”

, the lead vocalist and guitarist for the American country band Eli Young Band. Formed in 2000 in Tomball, Texas, the group has achieved multiple chart successes, including #1 hits such as “Crazy Girl,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” “Drunk Last Night,” and “Love Ain’t.” Aug. 1 — Charles “Chip” Esten , an American actor, musician, and singer-songwriter best known for starring on hit TV series Nashville and Outer Banks. Esten is an accomplished country music performer and recently released his debut album Love Ain’t Pretty in 2024.

, an American actor, musician, and singer-songwriter best known for starring on hit TV series Nashville and Outer Banks. Esten is an accomplished country music performer and recently released his debut album Love Ain’t Pretty in 2024. Sept. 12 — Jerrod Niemann, country music singer and songwriter who rose to prominence with his major-label debut Judge Jerrod & the Hung Jury in 2010, featuring the Platinum single “Lover, Lover.” He continued topping country music charts with songs like “Drink to That All Night,” which also went to number one. Niemann’s performance marks his return to Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa’s Nashville Nights series following a sold out show in 2025.

Open to both resort guests and the local community, Nashville Nights has become a defining element of Hyatt Regency Maui’s live entertainment programming. Additional details, including individual ticket information, will be announced soon. For more information on Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, visit www.hyattregencymaui.com.