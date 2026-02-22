Lahainaluna Agricultural Learning Center and Treecovery forge new partnership

Members of the Lahainaluna High School Interact Club and interested students engaged in planting trees and saplings on a hillside located behind Lahainaluna High School. In the background, a videographer from HGTV Renovation Aloha can be observed documenting the event.

A new partnership has been established between the Lahainaluna Agricultural Learning Center and Treecovery Hawaiʻi to create a grow hub for native Hawaiian plants on the Lahainaluna campus.

Recently, more than 30 students participated in planting 15 trees and transplanting over 100 saplings, which will be cared for by agricultural students until they are ready to be donated to homeowners engaged in rebuilding efforts.

The Lahainaluna Agricultural Learning Center teaches students traditional Hawaiian agricultural practices and modern sustainability techniques to address environmental restoration, cultural preservation and food security. Students learn techniques that could leading them to rewarding careers in managing and protecting natural resources here on Maui and beyond through this valuable program.

At the planting event, the group was joined by the hosts of HGTV’s Renovation Aloha, which filmed the day’s events for a future episode of their show.

This initiative was organized by the Interact Club of Lahainaluna High School, sponsored by both the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset and the Agricultural Learning Center. The project is funded through a grant provided by Maui United Way.

For more information about this project, the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset and the Lahainaluna High School Interact Club, contact Club Secretary Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com