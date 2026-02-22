Maui 5K celebrates 15 years on March 1

Maui Ocean Center will present the 15th annual Maui 5K from 7 to 9 a.m. Sunday, March 1. Online registration, including new youth rates for ages 5 to 17, ends Feb. 26.



Participants have the option to take part in a 5K run through Māʻalaea or walk an alternate mile-long loop. For those who can’t attend, a virtual run or walk is also offered. Proceeds from the event go directly to the community, providing funding for local schools.



“The competition is heating up and upcountry schools are leading the pack,” said Maui 5K co-founder Arlene Emerson. “So far, Kula Elementary has 59 participants while Makawao Elementary and Carden Academy are tied with 51 each.”

Registration for the Maui 5K is currently $30 for youth, $45 for adults (or $40 untimed) and $35 for the 1-mile run/walk (or $25 for keiki). Runners and walkers can indicate which school they’d like to support on their registration form.



Last year, about 1,200 Maui residents and visitors ran and walked in the Maui 5K, raising a record $72,000 for Maui County schools. The top 5 schools with the most participants were: Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School, Carden Academy of Maui, Kula Elementary School, Baldwin High School and Maui High School.



Maui Ocean Center is returning as the presenting sponsor for the Maui 5K. To celebrate this year’s event, the aquarium is offering 30% off all Maui Ocean Center memberships when purchased on March 1 — the day of the Maui 5K. Use code MAUI5K when checking out at mauioceancenter.com.



To register for this year’s Maui 5K, visit maui5k.org. Packet pickup will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at the newly opened Aloha Rock Gym in Kahului.