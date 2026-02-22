Schatz secures $2M earmark for new Pu‘uhonua O Waiʻanae homeless village

Schatz with James Pakele, Project Leader at Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae

US Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i secured $2 million in congressionally directed spending, also known as an earmark, in this year’s appropriations deal for construction of the new Puʻuhonua O Waiʻanae homeless village. The funding will be used to construct water, sewer and road infrastructure for the permanent supportive site that will house 250 homeless individuals and provide wraparound services.

“Because of the leadership of the late Twinkle Borge, the dedicated staff, and the generosity of volunteers and supporters, Puhonua O Wai‘anae has become a refuge for hundreds of people. It’s a place where people struggling to get by can find a safe space to stay and a supportive community to help them get back on their feet,” said Schatz, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We’re working to make sure communities like this get all the federal resources they deserve.”

Schatz visited the construction site of the new Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae last year where he met with staff to discuss the needs of the community.